The Aftershow: Myles Kennedy

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Sep 19th 2022 at 11:43AM

Meet one of the hardest working people in music. Not only has Myles Kennedy steered Alter Bridge from small clubs to headlining The O2, he’s also one of rock’s most in-demand voices. Here, he reflects on everything from making records with Slash to being invited to a jam session with Led Zeppelin...

Interview: George Garner 

Before I joined Alter Bridge, I was almost done with music…

“I didn’t expect my band The Mayfield Four to do well, but we got ...

