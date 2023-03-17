Veteran A&R Nick Stewart signed U2 to Island in 1980 and has enjoyed a distinguished industry career ever since. Now CEO of anti-piracy business TCAT, he reminisces about Bono, Irving Azoff, Chris Blackwell and more…

I started as an A&R for Island in the summer of ’79…

“I arrived the week that The Buggles went to No.1 with Video Killed The Radio Star. I was in my twenties and had been fascinated by the music scene. I didn’t know ...