The Britpop legend chews the fat on the ’90s, selfie-hunters and songwriting – and reveals the one time Bono was left lost for words...

The trouble with writing songs for Oasis was…

“Some people in the band were very conservative in their views of rock music. And the longer you stay in a band like that, the more you become institutionalised – the way things are done is the way things are done. You’re making music for your surroundings, so ...