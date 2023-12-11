With three double-platinum albums to her name already, Paloma Faith is gearing up to return in 2024. Here, she looks back on her career, from an explosive audition with Epic, to winning a fan in Amy Winehouse and texting Pharrell Williams at the Met Gala…

Interview: Colleen Harris

During my first major label audition…

“I swore at [then Epic president] Nick Raphael. I probably wouldn’t do it now. I think that life chips away at you, and eventually you ...