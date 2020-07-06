In a remarkable 35-year music biz career, Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour honouree Paulette Long has worked in PR, artist management and publishing, and is deputy chair of the UK Music diversity taskforce. She’s also picked up plenty of industry wisdom along the way. Here, she shares some of the lessons she’s learned…
The main thing I learned from working in PR at Modern Publicity was…
“That this journey is all about relationships. That’s why [Modern/Outside Organisation ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now