In a remarkable 35-year music biz career, Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour honouree Paulette Long has worked in PR, artist management and publishing, and is deputy chair of the UK Music diversity taskforce. She’s also picked up plenty of industry wisdom along the way. Here, she shares some of the lessons she’s learned…

The main thing I learned from working in PR at Modern Publicity was…

“That this journey is all about relationships. That’s why [Modern/Outside Organisation ...