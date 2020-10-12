Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Róisín Murphy

James Hanley

by James Hanley
Monday, Oct 12th 2020 at 2:48PM

Róisín Murphy first found success in the late ’90s as vocalist of electronic duo Moloko. Back in the charts this week with new solo LP Róisín Machine, here, the Irish singer/songwriter talks indie life, Sunday dinners and discovering she could sing...

When I moved to Sheffield in the ’90s…

“The first people I met were the guys who run Warp Records – Steve [Beckett] and Rob [Mitchell]. They took me under their wing and were very sweet to me. I ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020