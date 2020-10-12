Róisín Murphy first found success in the late ’90s as vocalist of electronic duo Moloko. Back in the charts this week with new solo LP Róisín Machine, here, the Irish singer/songwriter talks indie life, Sunday dinners and discovering she could sing...

When I moved to Sheffield in the ’90s…

“The first people I met were the guys who run Warp Records – Steve [Beckett] and Rob [Mitchell]. They took me under their wing and were very sweet to me. I ...