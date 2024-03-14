To mark the release of his band’s new record, Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album, Ricky Wilson looks back on their big breakthrough, the departure of drummer/lead songwriter Nick Hodgson, and why their success is really all down to Ant & Dec…

INTERVIEW: Niall Doherty PHOTO: Cal McIntyre

The proudest moment in my career is that Kaiser Chiefs stayed together when Nick left…

“This is not in any way in detriment to Nick, but it was the maddest thing to ...