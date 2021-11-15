One of the most beloved rockers of all time, Rod Stewart returns with his 31st studio LP The Tears Of Hercules. Here, the knight of the realm reveals all on reuniting the Faces, embracing Instagram and getting paid in a shoebox...

Making records is a lot more fun than it used to be…

“My new album was a happy record to make. I was in a good place when we did it, even though we were in lockdown. We were so fortunate. I live in a ...