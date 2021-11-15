Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Rod Stewart

by
Monday, Nov 15th 2021 at 12:00PM

One of the most beloved rockers of all time, Rod Stewart returns with his 31st studio LP The Tears Of Hercules. Here, the knight of the realm reveals all on reuniting the Faces, embracing Instagram and getting paid in a shoebox... 

Making records is a lot more fun than it used to be…

“My new album was a happy record to make. I was in a good place when we did it, even though we were in lockdown. We were so fortunate. I live in a ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021