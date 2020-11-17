Twenty years ago, Russell Watson left behind a life playing working men’s clubs and went on to become one of the best-selling tenors of all time. On the back of releasing his recent Top 10 career retrospective collection 20, he tells Music Week about his remarkable journey so far. Oh, and getting praise from Sir Alex Ferguson...

When it came to deciding the tracklist for 20…

“The first eight songs came straight off the top of my head. Nessun Dorma, ...