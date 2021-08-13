From OneRepublic to songs with Beyoncé, Adele and Taylor Swift, Ryan Tedder’s name is attached to a dizzying array of hits. Ahead of his group releasing their fifth album, Human, he reflects on his journey as a musical “Swiss army knife”...



WORDS: Anna Fielding



I entered a talent contest when I was 19...

“I was living in Nashville and working for a publishing company. I entered an MTV singer-songwriter competition and, even among all the songwriters in Nashville, I won ...