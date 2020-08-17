Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Aftershow: Sean Paul

George Garner

by George Garner
Monday, Aug 17th 2020 at 10:49AM

He broke down doors for dancehall globally. He’s collaborated with some of the biggest and best artists ever. And he’s still going strong. Twenty years on from releasing his multi-platinum breakout album Dutty Rock, Sean Paul reflects on a lifetime spent getting busy in the music business...

When it comes to art, listening to your gut is the way to go...

“I wasn’t sure about putting it out my recent single with Tove Lo because most people know me for ...

