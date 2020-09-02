Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Semisonic's Dan Wilson

George Garner

by George Garner
Wednesday, Sep 2nd 2020 at 3:02PM

As both frontman of a multi-platinum rock band and Grammy-winning songwriter for the likes of Adele and The Chicks, Dan Wilson has enjoyed an extraordinary career. This month, his group Semisonic return with their new EP You’re Not Alone – their first release in 19 years! Here, he reflects on a lifetime of music, and why he’s glad Liam Gallagher couldn’t use some of his songs...

I’m super-happy Semisonic have new music coming out…

“There was a long stretch when ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020