As both frontman of a multi-platinum rock band and Grammy-winning songwriter for the likes of Adele and The Chicks, Dan Wilson has enjoyed an extraordinary career. This month, his group Semisonic return with their new EP You’re Not Alone – their first release in 19 years! Here, he reflects on a lifetime of music, and why he’s glad Liam Gallagher couldn’t use some of his songs...

I’m super-happy Semisonic have new music coming out…

“There was a long stretch when ...