After his dancehall version of Oh Carolina exploded in 1993, Shaggy went on to win a BRIT, two Grammys and sell millions of records. As he hits the UK alongside Nelly, Eve and more on The Blast Off Tour, he talks Scooby-Doo, Ali G and why he couldn’t turn Sir Lucian Grainge down...

I’m embracing the elder statesman role because…

“I’ve been doing this for around 30 years. One thing I thank God for every day is the fact that ...