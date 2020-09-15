Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Shaznay Lewis

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Sep 15th 2020 at 5:00PM

All Saints turned Shaznay Lewis into an icon in the 1990s, as they won BRIT and Ivor Novello awards and sold millions of records. Since then, she’s made a hit solo album, written with Little Mix and more. Here, she reflects on a glittering career and calls for change in the music industry... 

A good song must always be honest... 

“If you have to sit and make stuff up then it becomes generic. Lots of songs have stood the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020