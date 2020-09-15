All Saints turned Shaznay Lewis into an icon in the 1990s, as they won BRIT and Ivor Novello awards and sold millions of records. Since then, she’s made a hit solo album, written with Little Mix and more. Here, she reflects on a glittering career and calls for change in the music industry...

A good song must always be honest...

“If you have to sit and make stuff up then it becomes generic. Lots of songs have stood the ...