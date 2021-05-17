Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Aftershow: Shirley Manson

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, May 17th 2021 at 1:55PM

Ahead of Garbage releasing their seventh album, No Gods No Masters, the legendary Shirley Manson looks back on an incredible career in which she’s sold over 17 million albums, opened the Scottish Parliament and played a Terminator...

WORDS: Niall Doherty         PHOTO: Rick Guest

Garbage have always felt like outsiders…

“We’re outliers. We always have been and we always will be, that’s who we are. It’s how we operate, the kind of music we make, we don’t ...

