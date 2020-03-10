SJM Concerts' Chris York co-promotes the Country To Country festival, which returns to London, Dublin and Glasgow this weekend. Here, the live music heavyweight discusses the rise of country music in the UK, promoting Oasis at Knebworth and his first meeting with SJM's Simon Moran...

The gig that changed my life was…

“The Sisters Of Mercy at Leeds University: March 15, 1985. I hold my hands up, I’m an old Leeds goth! I’m originally from Otley, just north of Leeds, ...