SJM Concerts' Chris York co-promotes the Country To Country festival, which returns to London, Dublin and Glasgow this weekend. Here, the live music heavyweight discusses the rise of country music in the UK, promoting Oasis at Knebworth and his first meeting with SJM's Simon Moran...
The gig that changed my life was…
“The Sisters Of Mercy at Leeds University: March 15, 1985. I hold my hands up, I’m an old Leeds goth! I’m originally from Otley, just north of Leeds, ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now