Grandson of you know who, Skip Marley has released a series of singles that have charmed not only reggae and pop audiences, but found favour with his influential relatives and iconic superstars alike. Here, the Jamaican singer and songwriter talks collaborating with Katy Perry, keeping clean at the Grammys and the weight of the Marley name...

Music was my only option...

“Music chose me. I wasn’t too vocal about singing, I was more interested in the instrumental side, I played ...