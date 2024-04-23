This month, St. Vincent returns with her brilliant new album All Born Screaming. Here, the star tells us about recruiting Dave Grohl to drum in the studio, scoring a sleeper hit with Taylor Swift and her pride in helping to inspire the next generation of female guitarists…
INTERVIEW: Niall Doherty PHOTO: Alex Da Corte
Watching Dave Grohl play drums on my songs Flea and Broken Man was quite something…
“We didn’t talk music before recording, it was, ‘Let’s chat, let’s ...
