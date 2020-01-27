Stewart Copeland made his name as drummer of The Police and is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished sticksmen of all time. Currently hosting BBC Four’s Adventures In Music series, here, he shares a few life lessons...

I’ve been described as…

“A talkative fellow. Explaining shit is very rewarding. I am a father of seven children, so I’m used to doing a lot of explaining – not that my own children listen much...”

Disaster can be opportunity...