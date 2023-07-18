Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Sting

by
Tuesday, Jul 18th 2023 at 12:09PM

It goes without saying that Sting is one of the finest – not to mention most successful – songwriters the UK has ever produced. Fresh from being named the 23rd Fellow of the Ivors Academy, he discusses streaming, Sir Lucian Grainge and teaming up with Shaggy

Songwriting has largely been an isolated experience for me…

“I’ve never had a long term partner like Lennon & McCartney, or Rodgers & Hammerstein, or Chris Difford and the guys from Squeeze. ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023