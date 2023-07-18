It goes without saying that Sting is one of the finest – not to mention most successful – songwriters the UK has ever produced. Fresh from being named the 23rd Fellow of the Ivors Academy, he discusses streaming, Sir Lucian Grainge and teaming up with Shaggy…

Songwriting has largely been an isolated experience for me…

“I’ve never had a long term partner like Lennon & McCartney, or Rodgers & Hammerstein, or Chris Difford and the guys from Squeeze. ...