Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Tim Burgess

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, May 11th 2020 at 4:00PM

Thanks to the viral success of his Twitter Listening Party project, Tim Burgess has been one of the busiest people in music during lockdown. With his fifth solo LP due this month, The Charlatans leader reflects on a life in music, from his raving days at The Hac?ienda, through baggy, the juicy stories of Britpop and beyond...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020