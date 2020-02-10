Editors frontman Tom Smith notched up two UK No.1 albums during the band’s noughties commercial heyday. Here, in the midst of their greatest hits tour, Smith relives signing his first label deal, going mainstream and touring with REM – and predicts his own epitaph...
We signed to an indie because…
“We never felt like we got the love from the major labels, and when we met with Kitchenware there was just a different energy – more of a punk rock ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now