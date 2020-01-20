Tom Walker was one of 2019’s biggest breakout stars. Here, the BRIT Award winner discusses playing Glastonbury, his love/hate relationship with touring and being chased around Italy on a scooter...

The best decision I ever made was…

“Taking up the guitar. My dad bought me one for Christmas when I was 12 and I’ve been playing ever since. I originally played the violin because I’d gone to a primary school musical open day and one of the teachers there had ...