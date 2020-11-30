Producer Tony Visconti’s work with David Bowie has earned its own special chapter in music history. Here, the legendary New Yorker recalls befriending the Thin White Duke, seeing Jimi Hendrix live and enjoying an all-nighter with John Lennon...
I was 23 when I moved to the UK…
“It was 1967 – the height of swinging London – and there was a big cultural, youth explosion. Within a week of arriving, I wrote some arrangements for Denny Laine and ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now