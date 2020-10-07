With National Album Day celebrating the 1980s in 2020, one person was top of the ambassadors list, Toyah Willcox! She shares some of her life lessons with Music Week…
Albums are good for fans and artists...
“When you have so much pick-and-mix playing, people don’t always get to discover the wonderful album songs that are a little bit deeper and self-indulgent than the singles, in a good way. I feel very lucky that, as a teenager, all ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now