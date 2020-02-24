Wale shot to instant worldwide fame in 2009 via his Lady Gaga-assisted hit single Chillin. Since then, he’s become one of the most acclaimed rappers of his generation, making fans of both Jay-Z and Rick Ross. Fresh from releasing his US Top 10 record, Wow... That’s Crazy in 2019, here he shares some of his life lessons...

Before I’m an artist, I’m a black man in America…

“So imagine what I have to deal with when people aren’t associated with ...