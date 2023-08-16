When Zane Lowe left New Zealand for the UK, he worked in a record shop before moving to MTV, where his Gonzo show led to roles at XFM, BBC Radio 1 and a move to Apple Music. Now well-established in LA, he talks interviews, storytelling and meeting the stars...

INTERVIEW: BEN HOMEWOOD

The industry should always listen to the fans…

“When I was at Radio 1, the industry had more control over the narrative and the way things move, ...