Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Aftershow: Zane Lowe

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Aug 16th 2023 at 5:50PM

When Zane Lowe left New Zealand for the UK, he worked in a record shop before moving to MTV, where his Gonzo show led to roles at XFM, BBC Radio 1 and a move to Apple Music. Now well-established in LA, he talks interviews, storytelling and meeting the stars...

INTERVIEW: BEN HOMEWOOD

The industry should always listen to the fans…

“When I was at Radio 1, the industry had more control over the narrative and the way things move, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023