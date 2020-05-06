Many music business careers end in tears, but Sarah Stennett’s began that way.

These days, Stennett is the uber-confident head of First Access Entertainment, a very modern music business company that has interests across artist management, recorded music, music publishing, brand partnerships, TV, film and much, much more.

But back in the early ‘90s, she was a newly-qualified lawyer on her first day at Hills Searle music law company, and nursing a broken heart.

“They offered me the job and ...