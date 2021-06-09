Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Big Question: Janee 'Jin Jin' Bennett on songwriting credits

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 9th 2021 at 4:14PM

THIS MONTH: Is it fair when artists are credited for songs they didn’t write?

Janee ‘Jin Jin’ Bennett, songwriter/founder, Jinsing: “As a songwriter, earlier on in my career I frequently had to succumb to the demands of artists requesting a share of publishing royalties, although they had made no contribution whatsoever to the composition of the song.

With the shortcomings already involved in the streaming process, songwriters are definitely not receiving fair financial rewards.

Furthermore, some artists, when interviewed, are ...

