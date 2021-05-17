A year ago, with the world reeling from the murder of George Floyd, the music industry pressed pause for 24 hours for Blackout Tuesday. What followed was the promise of action against inequality and racism throughout the business, and the members of the Black Music Coalition have been leading the charge. Music Week meets Char Grant, Afryea Henry-Fontaine, Sheryl Nwosu and Komali Scott-Jones to tell the story of the BMC’s first 12 months, find out what has happened so far ...