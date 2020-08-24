How The Killers defied the odds to conquer Glastonbury 2019...

It was one of the greatest nights of their careers, but The Killers’ second time around headlining Glastonbury was not always a surefire home run.

The band came into last year’s festival cold and off-cycle, with no new music to promote, having wrapped up their Wonderful Wonderful tour the previous autumn. But the chance to right the wrongs of their Pyramid Stage headline debut 12 years earlier was too good ...