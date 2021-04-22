The UK charts have generated a lot of excitement, debate and headlines lately. Here, we catch up with Martin Talbot, chief executive at the Official Charts Company, to find out how they are driving the organisation into the future...

Words: Paul Williams Photos: Tony Attille

ON NEW YEAR'S DAY, just as a trade barrier went up between the UK and EU, the Official Charts Company was starting a new European adventure. In the surest sign yet that it ...