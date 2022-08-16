Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Class Of '22: Black Music Coalition marks second anniversary with inaugural Excellence Honourees

by
Tuesday, Aug 16th 2022 at 10:55AM

To mark its second anniversary, the Black Music Coalition (BMC) has launched the inaugural edition of its Excellence Honourees list, a collection of 15 Black executives making waves across the industry. Here, executive committee member and chair Sheryl Nwosu writes exclusively for Music Week about why the business must pay attention to Black talent and the organisation’s ongoing fight for change…

The Black Music Coalition’s list of Excellence Honourees is an annual list of Black executives who we are honouring ...

