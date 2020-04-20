Publishing execs have spoken to Music Week about the impact of the Covid-19 impact on the sector and how songwriters are overcoming the restrictions during the global lockdown.

While publishing has not suffered a dramatic drop-off in revenues like the live business, the time lag in rights income feeding through means the crisis will hit the sector in several months’ time.

“Labels pushing back releases, record stores closing, film/TV productions shutting down and advertising being put on hold causes a ...