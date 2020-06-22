Ministry Of Sound’s new era started with a whiteboard. Dipesh Parmar and Amy Wheatley were in a meeting room somewhere inside the vast expanse of Sony’s West London HQ, markers in hand, mapping out a shiny new future for the label, which was acquired by the major in 2016 after around 20 years of full-throttle independent success.

Steered by Lohan Presencer, Ministry’s label arm spawned from the South London club founded by James Palumbo and Justin Berkmann in 1991. Its ...