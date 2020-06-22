Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Culture Club: Music Week meets Ministry Of Sound's Dipesh Parmar & Amy Wheatley

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Jun 22nd 2020 at 11:36AM

Ministry Of Sound’s new era started with a whiteboard. Dipesh Parmar and Amy Wheatley were in a meeting room somewhere inside the vast expanse of Sony’s West London HQ, markers in hand, mapping out a shiny new future for the label, which was acquired by the major in 2016 after around 20 years of full-throttle independent success.

Steered by Lohan Presencer, Ministry’s label arm spawned from the South London club founded by James Palumbo and Justin Berkmann in 1991. Its ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020