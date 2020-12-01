Peter Loraine has been at the epicentre of pop music in the UK since 1995. Here, Music Week joins a true business visionary to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his company Fascination Management. And to find out why he’s still only just getting started…

Not too long ago, Peter Loraine – founder of Fascination Management – spied an Official Charts Company list of the UK’s Top 40 best-selling girl groups doing the rounds on Instagram. Curiosity piqued, he worked his ...