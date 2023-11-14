Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Frenchum Connection: The life & times of Ezra Collective manager Amy Frenchum

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Nov 14th 2023 at 11:40AM

Back in September, Ezra Collective beat some tough competition to be crowned the winners of the Mercury Prize, making them the first ever jazz act to win the accolade. Tirelessly working behind the scenes to guide them towards that moment has been their incredible manager Amy Frenchum. Here, she tells Music Week about the new opportunities that have opened up, the challenges of balancing motherhood and a career, and why – whisper it – she’s actually not that big on ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023