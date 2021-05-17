Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Good Life: Easy Life and their team on the making of upcoming debut record Life's A Beach

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, May 17th 2021 at 2:57PM

Leicester collective Easy Life made waves last year – not only did they get shortlisted for the BBC Sound Of 2020 poll, they also hit the Top 10 with their mixtape Junk Food. Now, as the group unveil their major-label debut, Life’s A Beach, Music Week joins frontman Murray Matravers, manager Ollie Slaney and Island president Louis Bloom to find out about the hard work involved in taking life easy…

WORDS: Niall Doherty     PHOTOS: Jack Bridgland

Murray Matravers’ approach to ...

