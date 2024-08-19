Earlier this year, The Orchard secured a big win at the Music Week Awards as they took home the Artist Marketing Campaign trophy for their stellar work with Raye. Here, we sit down with the team to talk marketing secrets, breaking artists, life within Sony Music, and how president Ian Dutt went from being a “dreadful” house producer to leading a progressive, ever-expanding company…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY

PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

Winning is not only a habit, it’s contagious, too. ...