Becky Hill has written or performed on nine platinum records and has 13 Top 40 singles to her name, and all before the release of her debut album. As Only Honest On The Weekend arrives, Hill, with manager Alex Martin and Polydor’s Tom March, tells Music Week how she used realness and personality to fire her journey from a hit-making vocalist to an international star in waiting...

WORDS: Niall Doherty

Towards the end of 2019, Becky Hill was on tour ...