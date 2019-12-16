These are heady days for music-loving pastry connoisseurs. The 2018 Christmas No.1 was an ode to sausage rolls, while 2019’s best-selling act put in a shift at Greggs.

But where LadBaby’s moment in the sun was over in a flash, Lewis Capaldi is here to stay. The 23-year-old has topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, become a viral sensation, recorded the UK’s biggest album of the last 12 months, sold venues out across the land, been nominated ...