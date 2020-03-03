AMP London speaker Caius Pawson, founder of Young Turks, urges the industry to think about the planet...
“The music industry has a phenomenal opportunity to come together to raise both money and awareness for the world’s most vital climate change solutions. Every time an act like Coldplay or Massive Attack even thinks about changing their carbon emissions, it becomes a news story. So it’s vital that we’re seen to be reducing our carbon emissions.
“We exist in a much bigger ...
