Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

'The industry can come together': Caius Pawson talks climate action

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Tuesday, Mar 3rd 2020 at 10:39AM

AMP London speaker Caius Pawson, founder of Young Turks, urges the industry to think about the planet...

“The music industry has a phenomenal opportunity to come together to raise both money and awareness for the world’s most vital climate change solutions. Every time an act like Coldplay or Massive Attack even thinks about changing their carbon emissions, it becomes a news story. So it’s vital that we’re seen to be reducing our carbon emissions.

“We exist in a much bigger ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020