Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Life Atlantic: Austin Daboh, EVP

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Friday, Mar 17th 2023 at 1:22PM

After helping to fire the UK rap boom at BBC Radio 1Xtra, Spotify and Apple Music, Austin Daboh moved to Atlantic in 2020. We talk to the EVP about new trends, hip-hop and deal making…

INTERVIEW: Ben Homewood  PHOTO: Ashley Verse

There’s so much more available to labels now that goes beyond the traditional ways of putting records out. How do you plan to harness that at Atlantic?

“As far as I’m concerned, nothing is off the table in ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023