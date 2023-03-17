Few know the promo game like Damian Christian. Here, the Atlantic stalwart, perennial Music Week Awards winner and chair of the BRIT Awards 2023 talks airplay, breaking acts and more…

INTERVIEW: Andre Paine PHOTO: Lorna Allan

Even after so many wins, do you still relish the Music Week Awards victories?

“Very much. I had a little look this morning at the trophies actually. We did nine in a row, and since then we’ve done two in a row. ...