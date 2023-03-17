Your site will load in 16 seconds
The Life Atlantic: Liz Goodwin, GM

by MusicWeek Staff
Friday, Mar 17th 2023 at 1:40PM

Former Glassnote and Polydor executive Liz Goodwin joined Atlantic as general manager in April 2020 and has played a key role in its recent hot streak. Here, she talks artist relationships, representation and strategy…

INTERVIEW: James Hanley  PHOTO: Ben Lister

Now you’re almost three years in, how would you define your role at Atlantic?

“Everyone at Atlantic is ultimately here to help our artists reach the biggest global audience possible and build a world around them that sets them up ...

