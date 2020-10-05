It could be the ultimate Zoom interview challenge: multiple Kanneh-Masons are sharing their mother’s iPad to talk Music Week through their first album recorded together as a family.

Gathered in their home in Nottingham, the five brothers and sisters, aged 18 to 24, have invited us into their musical world and domestic arrangements (younger siblings Aminata and Mariatu are busy at school today).

“Lockdown was quite an intense time,” admits eldest sister Isata, 24, a piano virtuoso who released her ...