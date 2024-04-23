Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

The Main Event: Rachel Chinouriri, Parlophone & Atlas Artists on her debut album campaign

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Apr 23rd 2024 at 2:06PM

Over the course of her career, Rachel Chinouriri’s trajectory has turned into something of a case study of modern artist development. On the eve of her debut album What A Devastating Turn Of Events, Music Week meets the genre-blending singer, plus Parlophone and Atlas Artists, to hear how a mix of fierce commitment and patience is paving the way for a mainstream breakthrough...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING PHOTOS/LIVE PHOTO: LAUREN HARRIS

Rachel Chinouriri has been searching for her place ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024