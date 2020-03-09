When Luke Combs released his hit single Hurricane in 2015, he was still an independent artist. Now? He's one of country's biggest stars, breaking records, scoring billions of streams and selling out arenas. Here, the C2C headliner, his co-manager Lynn Oliver-Cline and Sony Music Nashville chairman and CEO Randy Goodman tell us why we ain't seen nothing yet...

In the not too distant past, it wasn’t unusual to see Luke Combs performing in chicken restaurants. Take the Wild Wing Café ...