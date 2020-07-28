With live music still on hiatus, and numerous venues under threat of closure, Music Week asked locked-down artists and executives to remember happier times and tell us about the greatest gig they ever saw. Here are the results…

PRINCE

“My favourite show ever came on the back of my favourite performance ever. Prince had changed his name to a symbol and the band that I was in, D’Influence, were supporting him at Wembley Stadium [in 1993]. We had an amazing ...