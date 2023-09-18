Believe UK’s latest landmark success came when the company triumphed in the Label/Artist Services category at the Music Week Awards in May, and managing director Alex Kennedy promises much more to come. Here, Music Week meets the executive to talk expansion, AI, taking on the majors and how, in terms of his career, rugby’s loss was the music industry’s gain…

WORDS: JAMES HANLEY PHOTOS: LOUISE HAYWOOD-SCHIEFER

Music wasn’t Alex Kennedy’s first port of call. The ...